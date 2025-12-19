Strong response to Maharashtra Trade Fair on the opening day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ‘Maharashtra Trade Fair’, presented by RR Kabel and jointly organised by the Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha, Maheshwari Yuva Sanghatan, District Maheshwari Sabha and Yuva Sanghatan, Jalna District Maheshwari Sabha and Yuva Sanghatan, and Shri Mahesh Senior Citizens’ Association, got off to an impressive start on Friday. A large number of citizens visited the exhibition on the very first day and expressed satisfaction after viewing the wide range of products and gaining information.

The exhibition, set up at the St Francis High School ground on Jalna Road, was inaugurated by minister Atul Save. On the occasion, RR Kabel managing director Mahendra Kabra, entrepreneur Bhagwati Baldwa, chairman of the Goseva commission Shekhar Mundada, and vice chairman of Dakshinanchal Mahasabha Arun Bhangadia, along with other dignitaries, were present.

Speaking at the event, minister Save said that investments worth Rs 52,000 crore are expected in the DMIC region in the coming period. He added that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is emerging as a new EV hub and called upon investors to come together for industrial growth and employment generation. The introductory address was delivered by project head Satyanarayan Sarda, while the programme was anchored by Rekha Rathi and Nandkishor Malpani.

The trade fair will remain open until Monday (22nd) from 10 am to 9 pm. Maharashtra Pradesh Maheshwari Sabha president Madhusudan Gandhi appealed to citizens to visit the exhibition. Office-bearers of the organising committee are working to ensure its success.

Minister Atul Save inaugurating the ‘Maharashtra Trade Fair’ by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Also seen are Bhagwati Baldwa, Shekhar Mundada, Arun Bhangadia, Jugalkishor Lohiya, Dilip Chitlange, Madhusudan Gandhi, Satyanarayan Sarda, and other dignitaries.