Strong winds disrupt power supply in several areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sudden rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday afternoon disrupted power supply in several parts of the city and surrounding areas. Trees and branches were uprooted and fell on electric wires, leading to widespread outages.

Power supply was interrupted in Jyotinagar, Sahakarnagar, Cidco, Seven Hills, and other areas due to the storm. In some locations, fallen trees damaged electricity lines, and repair work continued late into the evening. MSEDCL workers worked diligently to restore electricity in several places, though supply in some areas remained delayed. Separately, due to ongoing capacity enhancement work of the 5 MVA transformer at the Roshan Gate substation, power supply remained shut throughout the day in multiple areas.