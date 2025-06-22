Student Clubs exhibition held in MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An exhibition for members of 23 Students Clubs was organised at MIT, recently. More than 300 first-year engineering students who are members of the Clubs participated and exhibited their artefacts, crafts, themes, robot races, environment-related posters, websites, and presentations of different activities.

It may be noted that these 23 clubs have been started as per the new National Education Policy -2020 and this is to provide a platform for the budding engineers to show their hidden talents.

There were two types of clubs that did their presentation in this exhibition, namely, co-curricular clubs and extracurricular clubs.

The names of clubs included Book, Coding, Debate, Everday Math, Everday Science, Love for Automobile, My Planet, Quiz Time, Robotics Club, Film Club, photography, heritage, sports, News Channel, Yoga Club, Music, Women Centre and literature. Director of G S Mandal Bijlee Deshmukh and director of MIT Dr Nilesh Patil guided the participants.