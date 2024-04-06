Student commits suicide by hanging himself

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ritesh Madhukar Bhuktar (22), a first year MSc student, committed suicide by hanging himself early on Saturday.

Ritesh lived with his family in police colony in Padegaon. On Friday evening, as usual, he went for a walk around the area and met friends and went home. He also had dinner with his family and went to sleep. However, Ritesh was found hanging on Saturday morning. He was taken unconscious to Government Medical College and Hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival. Ritesh's father is a class IV employee in GMCH and his mother is a housewife. The Chawani police are probing the cause of his suicide.