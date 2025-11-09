Student defames dental college after being barred from exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A final-year student of CSMSS Dental College allegedly defamed the institution by sending a fake email containing false information to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, after learning that he would not be allowed to appear for the university examinations due to insufficient attendance. Following an internal investigation and a complaint filed by the college authorities, a case has been registered against the student under the Information Technology Act at the Satara Police Station.

According to the complaint lodged by vice-principal of CSMSS Dental College,Dr. Sadashiv Davkar, the accused student, Khan Tasim Sartaj Mohammad, was admitted to the fourth (final) year of the BDS course. When informed that he could not appear for the upcoming examinations due to inadequate attendance, he allegedly started defaming the college.

In an email sent on November 1, the student claimed that the college staff mistreated students, that there were no patients in the hospital, and that students were being subjected to financial and mental harassment, to the point where “students felt like committing suicide.” He sent this false email to MUHS, pretending it was from within the college.

After receiving the complaint, the Cyber Police investigated the email trail and traced it back to the student. The inquiry revealed that he had sent the fake email with the intention of gaining permission to appear for the exam despite his low attendance record.

Following this revelation, the vice-principal lodged a formal complaint at the Satara Police Station, leading to a case being filed under the Information Technology Act for defaming the institution.

Further investigation is being conducted by senior police inspector Krishna Shinde of Satara Police Station.