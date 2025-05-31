Student development through activities and recognition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat Times Campus Club is all set to launch its 2025-26 membership registration, opening new avenues of learning, creativity, and holistic growth for students. Celebrating 25 years of nurturing young minds, the club continues its legacy with the motto “A celebration of childhood talents and friendships.”

Students can enroll for the upcoming year by paying a nominal fee of Rs 300, which includes a stylish 17-litre school bag (worth Rs 699) and a special edition of the Campus Champs book, along with a host of attractive gifts. But beyond these goodies, the real reward lies in the experiential learning and personality development opportunities the club offers throughout the year.

Over 150 schools and thousands of students actively participate in various activities conducted under the Campus Club banner ranging from competitive exams, storytelling, elocution, drawing, and essay writing to science exhibitions, leadership camps, cultural programs, Model United Nations (MUN), career guidance, and soft skill workshops.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, this year’s programming promises to be even more innovative, inclusive, and impactful, empowering students to "Learn, Discover, Shine" the guiding mantra of the initiative.

Winners across competitions are recognized with awards, certificates, and media appreciation, providing a platform for young talents to be seen and celebrated.

Registrations are now open at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

For more details, contact:

7709890723 / 9423931873

Instagram: @lokmat.campusclub