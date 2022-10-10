Student dies after hitting a pole while peeking out of bus

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

A 15-year-old school student died after hitting a pole while he was peeking out of the window of the smart city bus in Aurangpura area on Monday at around 12.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Hariom Radhakrishna Pandit (Mohtadevi, Bajajnagar). He was studying in class ninth in Saraswati Bhuvan School and used to travel daily in the smart city bus to the school.

Police said, the Sajapur - Aurangpura smart city bus (MH 20 EG 9862) after completing its last trip to Aurangpura was returning to the depot on Monday at around 12.30 pm. Driver Kapil Lokhande and conductor Yogesh Bidve were on the bus. At the bus stop near ZP ground, the students including the victim Hariom boarded the bus despite the conductor preventing them to enter the bus. Hariom sat on the last seat on the bus and was peeking out of the window. Suddenly, he hit a pole near the gate of ZP ground. He was bleeding heavily, and driver Lokhande and conductor Bidve immediately took Hariom to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an auto-rickshaw. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. His family members were informed. On receiving the information, the teachers of the SB School and Kranti Chowk police also rushed to the spot.

Hariom’s father Radhakrishna Pandit runs a small workshop in the Waluj area. He also has a sister. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner and Smart City CEO Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary mentioned that the incident is unfortunate and the family members will be given all the possible assistance as per the government criterion.