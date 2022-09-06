Student should be centre of education: Dr A G Khan

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

“Teachers are the architect of nation and sculpture of students' personality. Students should be the centre of education,” said Dr A G Khan, former director of the Board of College and University Development of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He was peaking in a programme organised at Maulana Azad Research Centre on Monday to felicitate teachers on Teacher’s Day.

The programme was organised jointly by Modern Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Janata Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Ekta Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Lokseva Education Society. Principal of DIET Dr Shaikh Kalimuddin and G K Shaikh also spoke.

Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam delivered introductory remarks while Jitendra Shejwal proposed a vote of thanks. Musa Shaikh, Dr Ramkishan Munde and others took efforts for the programme.