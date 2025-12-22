Students' absence from classes affecting social development

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After COVID-19, there has been a significant decrease in student attendance in the higher education sector. This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in colleges of Marathwada and Khandesh. It has also been revealed that less attendance is directly impacting academic quality, mental health, and social development.

The survey report was released in a press conference here on Monday. Anil Rao, the chairman of the expert committee formed for the survey, at the press conference, said that the issue of increasing absenteeism of students was constantly discussed in various ABVP executive meetings.

He said that, taking the problem seriously, a survey was conducted and a detailed report was prepared. Pradesh Mantri Vaibhavi Dhivare and Deogiri Pradesh President Dr Sachin Kandale were also present at the briefing. Rao said that due to prolonged online education after COVID, students' contact with the college campus had decreased.

“Participation in academic, sports, cultural, and social activities has also declined. Since the implementation of the National Education Policy began during this period, the need to make the education system more student-centric and holistic has been underscored. Information was collected from six major stakeholders: students, parents, teachers, principals, institution administrators and university authority officials,” he said.

Key Observations from Report

According to the survey observations, the majority of students are from socio-economically weaker backgrounds. The main reasons for poor attendance are: the teaching process not being sufficiently engaging, reduced need for attendance due to online resources, relaxed attendance rules, financial difficulties, travel, and family reasons. The need for modern teaching methods, effective use of ICT, employment-oriented courses, and strict attendance policies has been highlighted.

Action Plan Prepared

Based on the report, ABVP has finalised an action plan. As per the plan, programmes for the dialogues will be implemented in all universities and affiliated college campuses at the district and tehsil levels across the State. Supplementary activities will be conducted for the mental, social, and educational development of students. The report will be submitted to the State Government as well as the University Grants Commission.