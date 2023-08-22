Students and parents overwhelmed by the experiments to improve memory

An initiative of Lokmat Campus Club and Sudhir and Smruti Foundation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five boys and girls who were called to the stage could not remember the words between 1 and 20 given on the LED screen. However, when the experts taught them a few tricks in just five minutes, the same students began to rattle off the correct words without looking or stumbling, to everyone's surprise. Not only the students present, but also their parents were overwhelmed by the experiments shown to increase memory for how to study without cramming.

The occasion was a special seminar on 'Enhancing Memory Tenfold' organized on Sunday in association with Lokmat Times Campus Club and Sudhir and Smruti Foundation. Students and their parents were so eager to learn about this memory enhancement technique that both the morning and afternoon seminars packed the Rukmini Auditorium at MGM.

Memory and life coach Dr BG Patil brought it to everyone's attention. He also demonstrated how to memorize the study. The aim behind this seminar was to make parents, students aware. Due to this, the demand for this seminar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city was seen to increase. Seminars will be held in different schools in the city next week. Dr BG Patil has guided nearly 20 lakh students and parents till date. He also provides guidance in abroad. Patil sir and international memory coach Saurabh Vidyadhar has been conducting seminars for 10 years through Sudhir and Smruti Foundation.

Sheikh Pakiza of Crescent International School, Principal of Deogiri Global Academy Sheikh Nasreen, Principal of Podar International, Sundarwadi Nayana Avhad, Principal of Kerali Samaj New English School Sheikh Shahana Parveen, Principal of Burhani National High School Tasneem Taksali, Teacher of Riverdale High School Surya Lakshmi were present as chief guests.