Students can register for 11th admission until final round

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of the 11th standard will have an opportunity to register online for admissions until the final round. It may be noted that this year, the class 11th admission process is being implemented online across the state. Under this, students registered online until June 5. The deadline given by the education department for registration ended, but many students have still not registered. Therefore, now the facility of online registration has been made available till the final admission round.

Admissions are being made to 9,500 junior colleges in the State through through a central system and a single website The admission capacity of all the junior colleges is more than 21 lakh.

The online registration process was implemented for the admission process this year. Every year, about 13 lakh students get admitted to junior colleges of the state, while other students are admitted in courses like vocational, technical and nursing education.

This year, 13.87 lakh students have passed the 10th from State Board affiliated schools while 1.40 lakh students from schools run by other Boards have passed. Considering both together, a total of 15.20 lakh students have passed the Class 10th examination. A total of 12.17 lakh students have registered for it. Out of which, 12.5 lakh candidates have completed part-I of their admission by paying a fee of Rs 100.