Students' check-up at Bafna Blind School

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

On the occasion of the 37th National Eye Donation fortnight, a check-up camp for the students of Taramati Bafna School for Blind was held on Wednesday. District ophthalmic surgeon Dr Santosh Kale and district ophthalmic officer Dr Mahesh Vaishnav examined the students. Eye donation counselor Datta Bade informed the teachers about eye donation and the procedure for gaining disability certificates. Dr Kale informed the audience about the procedure for cataract surgeries. Medicines were also distributed free of cost to the students.

Headmaster Kailas Nikam said, there are a total of 72 students studying from class 1 to class 10th. There are 20 teaching and non-teaching staff. The students are provided with residential and food facilities in the school.

Dr Kale, Dr Vaishnav, and Bade resolved the difficulties in gaining the disability certificates. An alumnus Ramesh Wagh organised a feast for the students. The students presented cultural programmes. Manoj Patil, Vitthal Chavan, teachers, staff, and others were present.