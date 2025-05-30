Students, Choose Right Path from Thousands of Career Options

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After 10th and 12th grades, students have thousands of career paths to choose from. The Lokmat Education Fair features participation of the best educational institutions across the state. By visiting this fair, students can choose the right course and shape a bright future, said Anil Sable, Divisional Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division).

The Lokmat Education Fair 2025 is being held at Lokmat Bhavan from May 30 to June 1 for students and parents. It was inaugurated by Dr Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University, and Anil Sable, Divisional Chairman of the Board. The event was inaugurated on Friday (May 30) morning by releasing balloons and cutting the ribbon. Lokmat Editor Nandkishor Patil, Lokmat Times Executive Editor Yogesh Gole, and Advertising Manager Akshay Sahuji were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Sable said, “ There is no medium more powerful than education for the progress of individuals and the nation. Education is a crucial factor in the lives of students and parents. The overall development of students is the goal of education. Earning a livelihood is important, but it should not be the sole purpose. Therefore, students should choose a field that interests them.”

“Apart from doctors and engineers, there are many other fields that offer excellent career opportunities. To provide information about these, 'Lokmat' has invited various educational institutions under one roof. Hence students, parents, teachers, and principals in the city should take advantage of this opportunity,” appealed Anil Sable.

At the outset, 'Lokmat' editor Nandkishore Patil gave the introductory speech. He said that the Education Fair has been organised so that students and parents can get all types of information under one roof. Hence the parents make the most of this opportunity, urged Patil.

Representatives from various educational institutions, along with a large number of parents and students, were present on the occasion.

--------------------

Increase percentage of students in Higher Education: Vice-Chancellor Vilas Sapkal

According to the new National Education Policy, significant changes are taking place in the country’s higher education system. As a result, students will have ample opportunities. However, when we look at the overall status of higher education in the country, there is still a considerable gap between the number of students receiving school education and those pursuing higher education. This gap must be bridged, said Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University.

He added, “ Under the new education policy, students will be able to opt for multiple entries and multiple exits in any course. In addition, students can pursue different combinations of major and minor courses. ‘Lokmat’ has provided detailed information about various academic programmes under one roof. Hence the students and parents should actively participate in this commendable initiative,” he appealed.