Students clash near MGM college gate; six booked, others flee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two student groups clashed near Gate No. 5 of MGM College on September 10 evening after exchanging hostile looks in class.

The accused has been identified as Vedant Jaiswal (Adgaon, Vasmat), Jayesh Devgirkar (Naikwadi Nagar, Dharashiv), Ashitosh Jadhav (Renapur, Latur district), Rishikesh Khedkar (Dahipur, Ambad taluka), Krishna Kale (Naygavhan, Phulambri tehsil), and Pratik Bhosale (Jadhavwadi). Four to five others managed to flee, police said. A call alerted police about the commotion. Assistant police inspector Ajabsing Bahure from Cidco police station rushed with his team and found 10 to 15 youths abusing and assaulting each other in a filmy style. Police immediately intervened and detained them. Both groups refused to file complaints, but based on Bahure’s statement, assistant police sub-inspector Subhash Shewale registered a case against six identified students.