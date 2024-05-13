Students come out flying colours in CBSE 10th & 12 results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) declared the results of X and XII on Monday. The students of schools from the district came out with flying colours in the results of both examinations.

The students of XII took the examination between February 15 and April 2 while the students of X appeared for the papers from February 15 to March 13.

A total of 4,400 students of 10th grade and 726 candidates of 12th grade from 30 schools of the district appeared for the examinations this year. Most of the schools recorded 100 per cent results in X standard.

More than 500 students secured more than 90 per cent and above marks in the district while 1200 candidates secured 75 per cent and above marks.

Post-result, psychological counselling starts today

After the results announcement, CBSE is commencing its free psychological counselling services from May 14, operating 24/7 for a week. For 26 years, CBSE has been assisting students and parents in dealing with common psychological challenges associated with exams and results through its two phases of counselling services. This year, the first phase of counselling was conducted before, during, and after the examination. Individuals can dial the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India to access CBSE’s tele-counseling helpline, providing centralized support, information, and useful tips to address related anxiety or stress.