Students' Day at Milind Multipurpose High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind Multipurpose High School celebrated the admission day of the great social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar with enthusiasm as Students' Day, on November 7. Principal Dhanyakumar Tilak who presided, said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who got education outside the school and wrote the constitution of the country, is the only wonder in the world. He elaborated on the importance of the three gurus who influenced Babasaheb's life, namely Tathagata Gautam Buddha, the great saint Kabir and the revolutionary Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Hemant Gaikwad delivered the introductory speech. Teacher Bhimrao Gaikwad and students presented speeches and songs and paid their humble homage to Dr Ambedkar. Snehal Jadhav anchored the programme while student Subodh Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.