Students excel in state scholarship examinations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several students from various schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have excelled in the scholarship examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination. Out of the 5.14 lakh students who appeared for the exam across the state, 1.14 lakh students have qualified, with 16,537 students set to receive scholarships. Rajavardhan Garje secured the first rank in the city by scoring 264 out of 300 in the scholarship examination for fifth class, while Aarav Vaibhav Kulkarni secured the seventh position in the district. In the eighth-class examination, Shyamal Sachin Mahajan secured the second rank in the general district level (urban) merit list, and Sani Deshpande also achieved success in the eighth standard scholarship examination. The performance of these students has been commended by their schools and the district education authorities.