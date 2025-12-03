Students from areas affected by heavy rain & flood to get exam fee waiver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students who are from flood and heavy rain-affected areas within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get an examination fee waiver for the academic year 2025-26.

The university administration has solicited proposals for a waiver of the examination fee for students from areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

It is worth noting that hundreds of villages in the Marathwada region experienced heavy rainfall and flooding from July to September this year. The tehsils which received heavy rainfall were declared flood and heavy rain affected.

The office of the joint director sent a letter to the university last week seeking details of the flood-affected areas in the prescribed format.

The colleges will have to follow the norms while sending the details of the students in the prescribed format.

As per the instructions, the information of those students who appeared for November/December 2025 and will take the examination in March/April 2026 should be sent immediately to the university.

The selected eligible candidates will get the examination fee waiver. The colleges were asked to send the students' details online and also its hardcopy should be submitted, with the head’s signature, to the examinations department.

The university asked colleges to ensure that no student from the flood and heavy rain-affected tehsil will be deprived of the scheme.