Students get paper with 30 minutes day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students reached an undergraduate examination centre on time while the invigilator was late. This was found during the visit of Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari at Pratishthan College in Paithan on Wednesday.

According to the details, students were sitting in two halls at the centre. However, they were neither given answer books nor question papers. During the enquiry, it was revealed that the answer sheets and question papers were not given for half an hour since the invigilator appointed for that hall did not come.

When VC Dr Fulari asked about the college principal Dr Shivanand Sonkamble, he learned that the principal had not come.

The Vice-Chancellor was angry over this. When the principal reached the college, he was enquired about the situation. A show-cause notice was issued to Principal Dr Sonkamble. VC visited the examination centres at Paithan, Chowka and Pachod in rural while Vasantrao Naik, Pandit Nehru College and Sir Sayyed College in the city on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the principal arrived late at the center in Paithan and the paper was distributed at 10.30 when the time for the commencement of the paper was 10 am. Also, copies were found with some students even after they were checked at the time of entry at a centre. So, the VC ordered the Examinations Department to issue a notice to the concerned college.