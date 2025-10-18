Students get training on ‘Al Tools & Prompt Writing Skills’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of BCA-BCS of Maulana Azad College and Tech Genius World jointly conducted a training session for students recently. The student learnt ‘Al Tools and Prompt Writing Skills, One-Click Presentation Creation.

No-Code Website Development in minutes, ‘Learn Platforms like Hostinger, along with techniques for website analysis and freelancing vs. Trending Jobs.

A discussion was held on the difference between freelancing platforms, trending jobs, and the importance of developing future-ready technical skills and the need for Corporate Language and Soft Skills.

Students received complimentary access to Canva Pro for creating LinkedIn visuals and professional content for one year as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties.

Dr Syed Abeduddin (HOD BCA-BCS) and the Staff provided assistance. Necessary Shamshodin Syed and Team, the Tech Genius team held the session under the Guidance of Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui.