Students implement cleanliness drive in Bamu campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beneficiaries of the Earn and Learn’ scheme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) implemented the cleanliness drive from the main gate to the Buddhist caves on Sunday.

Nearly 550 students are members of the scheme. These students cleaned the road from 7 am to 9 am. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sent vehicles to lift the collected garbage. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar, director of student development Dr Kailas Ambhure and others participated in the campaign.