Students’ Induction Program Begins at Maulana Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College started a five-day Students' Induction Program for newly admitted BBA and BCA students with a grand inaugural program held in the college auditorium on Wednesday.

Former Dean of Government Dental College Dr Shankar Dange was the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony. In his insightful address, he highlighted the importance of shaping a healthy mind in a healthy body, maintaining discipline, and developing a lifelong passion for learning.

Principal of Y B. Chavan College of Pharmacy, Dr M H Dehgan, and Principal of Kamla Nehru Polytechnic Dr Ghalib Hundekari, graced the as guests of honour.

Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui delivered the Presidential Address, emphasising the college’s mission to foster academic rigour, innovation, and an active learning environment.

Furthermore, prizes were awarded to the overall toppers among participants of more than 115 competitive exams conducted by the Competitive Exam Guidance Cell.

Vice Principal Dr Arif Pathan, Dr Aditi Bhattacharya and Dr Ashfaque Khan faculty members, and students of BBA and BCA. Dr Aparna Saraf conducted the proceedings of the programme.