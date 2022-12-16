Students informed about police station procedures

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The students of Amanvishwa High School visited the Jawaharnagar police station and took information about the work procedure of the police recently. The officers answered the queries raised by the students.

PI Santosh Patil told the students about the procedures right from lodging the complaint, registering the cases, and investigating.

The students were informed about the CCTV cameras monitoring and how vigil is kept in various parts of the city through it. Detailed information about the wireless network, complaint cell, online FIR registration, and other related issues.

Assistant teachers of the school Pradeep Rathod, Sudhakar Gunjal, Biju Marag, headmaster Badrinath Thorat, police officers, and staff were present.