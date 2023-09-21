Students’ leader Amol Kharat passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amol Kharat (34), the Ph D researcher from the History Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) and the former State president of Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Sanghtna, died on Thursday early morning after a prolonged illness.

Amol who has just received a fellowship for Ph D research, has been suffering from autoimmune neurological disease for the past few days. He had led an agitation of research students at Azad Maidan of Mumbai six months ago for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) fellowship.

The agitation continued for 50 days and the State Government approved fellowship to all the 800 researchers. He was also at the forefront of the agitations related to university and reformation movements.

He was in need of money for the treatment. After an appeal, he received financial help from students and teachers a few days ago, but, he died today.

Amol leaves behind father, two brothers and a sister. His sister was with him like a shadow during his illness period. The last rites were performed on him at his native Kevhala (Jintur, Parbhani) at 2 pm today in the presence of relatives, students, activists of movements and villagers.