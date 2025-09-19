Students, life is given only once , enjoy it to the fullest: Guardian Minister’s appeal Youth Festival inaugurated with grandeur at Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Everyone gets only one life. Therefore, students must live it to the fullest. There should be no hesitation in enjoying life. Live happily, live freely,” appealed Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat to the students.

The district-level Youth Festival of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was inaugurated at Deogiri College on Friday (19th) morning at the hands of Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari presided over the function. Present on the occasion were Principal Dr. Ashok Tejankar, Director Dr. Kailas Ambhure, Cultural Coordinator Dr. Ganesh Mohite, Institute Member Trimbakrao Pathrikar, Rajendra More, former Mayor Nandakumar Ghodle, Vivek Jaiswal, Management Council Member Dr. Bharat Khandare, and Dr. Ankush Kadam.

Principal Dr. Tejankar expressed confidence that the festival would be memorable with excellent arrangements for accommodation, food, and overall organization, as more than a thousand artists from across the district would be guests for two days. Director Dr. Ambhure emphasized strict adherence to time, discipline, and rules. Dr. Ganesh Mohite informed that 25 committees with more than 150 members, volunteers, staff, and security personnel were working hard to ensure the success of the festival. The program was conducted by Abhay Gaikwad and Prof. Veena Mali.

Decentralization boosts student participation

Due to the decentralization of both the Youth Festival and Avishkar competition by the university, participation from rural students has increased significantly. Notably, 60% of the participants in this festival are girls, which is a positive development. Students must maintain punctuality and discipline, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Phulari appealed.

151 colleges participating

In the festival organized at Deogiri College, around 985 young artists from 151 colleges across the district are participating. This includes 412 boys and 571 girls. A total of 234 team managers (131 men and 103 women) are also part of the festival.

Photo Caption: Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat inaugurates the Youth Festival by lighting the lamp at Deogiri College. Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari, Dr. Ashok Tejankar, and others.