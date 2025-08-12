Students need to be alert & aware: Special IGP Sharda Raut

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: “If something wrong is happening around us, it is necessary to inform the police department immediately. To keep our family, friends, campus and society away from drugs, students need to be alert and aware at all times,” asserted Sharda Raut, Special Inspector General of Police and State head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

She was speaking in a programme jointly organised by MGM University and Maharashtra Police at the Einstein Auditorium on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Superintendent of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Rural) Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, Sports Director Nitin Ghorpade and other dignitaries were present.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force was formed across the State. Through this, a drug awareness campaign is being held from August 13 to 17. As a part of it, the first-ever programme in the State on the 'High on Life, Not on Drugs' was held at MGM University today.

"If a person goes under the influence of drugs, he completely distances himself from his family, his dreams, and society, which puts his future at risk. Students need to stay away from all these wrong things and focus on their careers," she said. VC Dr Sapkal, Dr Vijay Kumar Rathod and Nitin Ghodpade also spoke. Sakshi Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme while Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule proposed a vote of thanks.