Students of 50 schools witnessed launching of Chandrayaan-3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hundreds of students from 50 schools today attended the Rukmini Hall Auditorium at MGM University to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 3 at 2.35 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh). The broadcasting of the launch was organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Astronomy and Space Science.

At the outset, the centre director Shrinivas Aundhkar briefed the students about LMVM3 and M4 giant-size rockets. The students were going impatient to witness the moment.

Chandrayaan-3 got separated from the rocket after 16.3 minutes of the launch. The students were thrilled to see the historic development. The hall reverberated with the slogan ‘Bharatmata ki Jai’ by the students in the auditorium.

The Vice-Chancellor (MGM University) Dr Vilas Sapkal feted the participating schools in the presence of MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Director Srinivas Aundhkar, Dean Dr Vijaya Deshmukh, Principal B M Patil, vice principal Vijaya Musande, Prof Shiv Kadam and Dr Asha Deshpande. The programme was conducted by Ashok Kshirsagar. Yogesh Sali, Ravindra More, Mayuri Patil, Bhagyashree Vitekar, Siddhesh Aundhkar and Vijay Agaj took efforts for the success of the programme.