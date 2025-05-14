Students of city schools excel in CBSE 10th & 12th result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of 10th and 12th schools of the Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) from the district excelled in the results of both examinations, that was declared on Tuesday.

Around 5,000 CBSE Class 10 students appeared for their examination at 14 centres across the district from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm between February 15 and March 18. Approximately 800 students took the Class 12th examinations from February 15 to April 4.

More than 550 students secured 90 pc and above marks in the 10th. Most of the schools recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in the district. The CBSE has changed its post-result activities. Students can obtain photocopies of answer sheets before applying for verification/re-evaluation. In the previous system, students applied for verification of marks first, followed by applying for photocopies of answer sheets and then re-evaluation of their results.