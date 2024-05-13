Students of NVS perform excellently in XII result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Nath Valley School (NVS) performed excellently in XII, the result of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

Trustees, director Ranjit Dass and Principal Dr Sharda Gupta congratulated the meritorious students and teachers.

Out of 63 students, eight students secured 95 per cent and above while 18 students secured 90 pc and above followed by 23 students (80 pc and above), 11 students (70 pc and above) and above, and three students (60 pc and above) and above. The toppers of the 12th standard of the school are as follows; Tushar Satalkar and Lavanya Tathe (each 96.4 pc) and Simran Raniwala (95.8).