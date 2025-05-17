Students of Podar School-Gharkheda shine in CBSE 10th & 12th results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Podar International School-Gharkheda excelled in the CBSE Board examinations for the Academic Year 2024–25.

The school achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in both Grade 10 and 12. In grade -0, Anushka Mudegol and Anwesha Pyati emerged as the school toppers with an exceptional 98.6%, followed by Arya Vaze and Ayush Pravin Sanyashi in second place with 98.2%. The third position was secured by Amruta Joshi, obtaining an impressive 98%.

In 12th CBSE Board, Aditya Kodgire secured the top position with an impressive 95%. He is followed by Aleesa Fatima in the second place with 76.4% and Arush Khobragade, who secured third place with a commendable 74.4%. Principal Ravinder Rana and Vice Principal Bhavana Joshi congratulated the students.