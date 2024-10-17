Students of RZCW shine paper presentation & speech contests

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (RZCW) came out with flying colours in the fifth state-level research paper presentation competition organised by the Department of History of Millia Arts Science and Management College, recently.

The team won the first prize and the third prize in the online contest. Also, the consolation prize was also awarded for the best performance. The college received a "certificate of excellence" for its excellent performance.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui and Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pradhan welcomed the students. The names of the winners are Shaikh Inshra Zahid (first prize), Shaikh Arshiya Bano and Syed Samia (third prize) and Zainab Rizvi (consolation prize) in the research paper contest, Syed Samia (second prize) and Zahra Rizvi (third prize) in the speech competition.