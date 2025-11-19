Students of Tourism Dept took pledge to preserve world heritage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The teachers and students of the Department of Tourism Administration (DTA) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday took a pledge to dedicate themselves to preserving the great heritage.

Speaking at the event, Dr Madhuri Sawant, a teaching faculty from the deparmtent said that World Heritage Week celebration started in 1945 to develop the intellectual and moral unity of mankind.

She said, “Monuments and heritage are of great importance in our lives. Therefore, we get the opportunity to get closer to history and remember historical events.”

Dr Swant said that one of the broad objectives behind celebrating World Heritage Week is to make people aware of the rich heritage and to strive for its preservation. Director of the Department, Dr Rajesh Ragde, chaired the programme. Dr Tushar Tingote and Antara Paikrao were also present at the event.