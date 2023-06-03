Students of Vidya-Araṇyam MGM School excel in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Vidya-Araṇyam MGM School, Gandheli, rural came out with flying colours in the SSC result.

Vision Director of of the school Parwati Dutta, teachers, staff and Mahagami Gurukul family have congratulated the students on their success. The names of the successful students are as follows; Dnyaneshwari Shinde, Shivarth Jadhav, Kalyani Dhole, Sairam Shinde, Gauvrav Godbole and Kartiki Dhole.