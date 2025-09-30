Students reflect deeply after watching play ‘In Gandhi’s Country'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "We didn’t win freedom, it was given to us… Hitler was defeated by bombs, not by spinning wheels…”Such piercing dialogues were delivered by a character named Bhau’ in the one-act play ‘In Gandhi’s Country’ presented by the Department of Music and Dramatics Studies at MGM University on Tuesday as part of the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

This creative production had a unique feature; some actors delivered their dialogues while climbing the buildings of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College and the tall Rukmini Auditorium.

These actors portrayed Naxalites, and the buildings and surrounding areas were imaginatively transformed into a stage. One actor, portraying a police officer, even arrived on a motorcycle and delivered his lines while riding.

As per the storyline, the setting was imaginatively turned into a hilly region. The plot revolved around Naxalites who kidnap a Gandhian teacher (Guruji) and present their demands. The play explored the ideological conflict between Gandhian philosophy and Naxalism. The powerful one-act play, which kept the audience captivated for 45 minutes, was written by Ramesh Pawar.