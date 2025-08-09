Student’s remarkable act wins everyone’s hearts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sunil Wankhede, a student from Borala village in Washim district, who secured first rank in the three-year LLB course at the esteemed M.P. Law College, was honoured with a prize by former Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud. He accepted the award in the presence of his farmer parents.

This heartfelt gesture won the admiration of chief justice chandrachud and all attendees. The former chief justice also mentioned this during his guidance speech. The event was part of the late Vishnupant Advant Memorial Lecture series, held on Saturday at Tapadiya Natya Mandir, organised by Manikchand Pahade Law College. The session was presided over by the institution’s chairperson, Advocate Kalpalata Patil-Bharswadkar. College Principal Dr C.M. Rao, present on stage, began by highlighting the college’s prestige and noted that it is the only college in the country charging the lowest fees for law courses. In her presidential closing remarks, Advocate Bharswadkar spoke about the institution’s illustrious history. Srikant Advant shared information about the late Vishnupant Advant. During the program, former chief justice Chandrachud honoured Sunil Wankhede, the LLB topper, and Zia Ur Rahman, the BALLB topper, by presenting them awards. Sunil brought his parents on stage, and the three accepted the award together, receiving a warm round of applause. Chief Justice Chandrachud also highlighted the immense potential of young men from farming families. Advocate Neha Kamble anchored the program, while Advocate Harish Advant introduced guests and expressed thanks.

Presence of High Court judges at the event

The lecture by the former Chief Justice was attended by judges from the Aurangabad Bench of Mumbai High Court Justice Manish Pitale, Justice Kishor Sant, Justice S.P. Brahme, Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar along with Minister Atul Save, MET vice-president Justice V.K. Jadhav, former judge Ravindra Borde, justice Sunil Deshmukh, justice K.U. Chandival, justice Pukhraj Bora, senior legal experts, citizens, and students who packed the auditorium.

Photo Caption: Sunil Wankhede receiving the award from Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud, accompanied by his parents. (Photo: Feroz Khan)