Students stage sit-in at ZP Office demanding school repairs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Sillod, the school at Khediliha has fallen into a state of disrepair, raising fears of accidents. To demand urgent repairs, students staged a sit-in protest directly at the District Council (Zilla Parishad) office on Tuesday. During the protest, the students even ate their packed meals (tiffins) in front of the CEO’s chamber, making it appear as though the school had been “relocated” to the office itself.

Teachers stated that the school building was not being repaired due to negligence by the education department officials. The condition of the building has become so weak that it could collapse at any moment, putting the lives of 135 students at risk. Despite repeated complaints, the education department continued to ignore the issue, leading to frustration among parents. To push for repairs, students and teachers held the sit-in directly in front of the ZP officials’ chamber. They had submitted a total of 15 representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and the administration. However, no action has reportedly been taken regarding the school’s construction.