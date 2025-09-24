Students stage sit-in protest in front of the CEO's office

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students staged a sit-in protest in front of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Tuesday, demanding that the school in Khediliha village in Sillod tehsil be repaired as its building is in a dilapidated condition. The students fear that it may collapse at any time.

The students also had lunch tiffin with them. They had lunch while sitting in front of the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZP.

Teachers said that the school building is not being repaired due to the negligence of the education department officials. The building has become so dilapidated that it can collapse at any time. This poses a threat to the lives of 135 students studying in this school.

Parents expressed their displeasure that the education department is ignoring this despite several complaints.

Students and teachers staged the agitation demanding the repair work of the school.

A total of 15 memorandums were given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Education Minister Dada Bhuse and the administration for the construction of the school. Yet, no action had been taken in this regard.