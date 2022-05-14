Students to get 15 minutes extra for UG exams

Aurangabad, May 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has decided to allot 15 minutes to undergraduate courses March/April 2022 session’s examinations.

The examinations of UG courses like B A, B Com, B Sc, BCA, BBA, BSW, and BCS will commence on June 1. There are 340 UG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts with 4 lakh students.

The students have lost practice in writing because of online examinations. Bamu decided to conduct an examination in offline mode after two years of duration and provide 15 minutes extra time.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that the candidates of UG courses would take their first paper in the second session of the academic year 2021-22 on June 1.

The process of online registration for the examination is underway. Bamu issued a detailed schedule of some of the UG courses. Unlike last two years, the students will be given centres in other colleges. Most of the UG papers will be conducted in three weeks' time.

PG exams on June 21

The examinations of postgraduate courses like MA, M Com and M Sc will start on June 21 within the jurisdiction of Bamu. There are 75 to 80 PG colleges with over 65,000 candidates.