Students to get an opportuniy to appear for 2 sem together

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those students who failed to appear for the first semester will get an opportunity to take the examination of the first and second semester together within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the students of the affiliated colleges who did not appear for the first semester were not allowed to take the second-semester examination. Many college students were to lose one academic year. Senator Haridas alias Bandu Somvanshi and principals of affiliated colleges requested the university to allow such students to appear for both semesters together.

A meeting of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) was held recently. VC Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

In the meeting, it was decided to give an opportunity to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The colleges will have to send the students the second-semester examination form along with the first semester. A total of Rs 1600 late fees will be charged for the first semester.