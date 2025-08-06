Students to tie Rakhis to trees in eco-friendly Raksha Bandhan drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a unique twist to Raksha Bandhan celebrations, students across the district will tie rakhis to trees on August 9 under the ‘Rakshasutra’ initiative launched by the Zilla Parishad’s Secondary Education Department. Aimed at promoting environmental awareness, the campaign encourages students to protect and nurture trees as a symbol of their bond with nature.

The initiative builds on existing school programmes like ‘One Student One Tree,’ ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name,’ and ‘Green Maharashtra – Prosperous Maharashtra.’ Students will tie rakhis to trees they have planted, reinforcing a sense of responsibility and emotional connection with the environment. All schools, regardless of medium, have been urged to participate actively. Teachers, parents, and education officials will also be involved in the celebrations. “This eco-friendly celebration will instil values of conservation and offer students a meaningful experience,” said Ashwini Lathkar, education officer, secondary education department.