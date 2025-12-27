Study in Brazil under Student Exchange Prog ; last date to apply Dec 30

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher Education Scholarship Division of the union Ministry of Education Department, Government of India (GoI) has started online registration for the scholarship opportunity under PEC-PG (Student Exchange Program for Graduate Students) 2026 offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Brazil.

Registration for master's, doctoral, and sandwich doctoral programs is now underway. The last date of registration is December 30 (until 5 pm). The final results of the registered candidates will be released on April 30, 2026. The studies will commence in Brazil in August 2026.

The interested candidates may submit their applications through the electronic system available link ( https://inscricao. capes.gov. Br/.) Any queries regarding the programme may be sent to the email (inscricao. pecpg@capes.gov. br.).

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has no role in the nomination or selection of candidates. The Education Ministry of GoI made it clear that the final selection of the candidates would be done by the donor country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Brazil, has announced the PEC- PG (Student Exchange Program for Graduate Students) for entry in 2026. Under this programme, scholarships are offered to foreign students for in-person graduate programmes at Brazilian higher education institutions (HEIs), including full master's, full doctoral, and sandwich doctoral programes.