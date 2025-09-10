Study Law with a Scientific Approach, Urges District Superintendent of Police Workshop on “New Criminal Laws: Investigation and Direction of Justice”

Under the Rural Police Commissioner’s office, a one-day workshop on “New Criminal Laws: Investigation and Direction of Justice” and “‘Confluence of Forensic Medicine and Science for Improvement in Criminal Investigation and Increase in Conviction Rates’ was organised at Kailas Shilp Auditorium by Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh.

During the workshop, Dr. Radhey Khetre guided on the importance of post-mortem reports, determining cause of death, medical examination of accused, examination of seized weapons, and applying a scientific perspective in handling corpses.Sandeep Pawar explained chemical analysis of seized substances, detection of poisons, and the use of scientific evidence in convictions. Vishal Damghar discussed proper methods for securing and analyzing mobile data, CCTV footage, computers, and other electronic evidence. Pavitra Madhusudan spoke on examining the mental state of criminals and the use of polygraph and other scientific investigative techniques. Dwarkadas Bhange provided guidance on legal provisions for preventive action and their effective implementation. Avinash Deshpande offered in-depth guidance on court procedures, the importance of witnesses, and technical presentation of scientific evidence to improve conviction rates.

Over 200 police officers and enforcement personnel from across the district attended the workshop.