Study Tour of Karnataka OSDs at Patoda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A team led by the Officer on Special duty (OSD) to the Karnataka deputy chief minister visited Patoda Gram Panchayat on Wednesday to study its development initiatives. The delegation reviewed solid waste management, water supply, drainage, roads, electricity, tree plantation and school activities. Ecosattva’s Vijay Sapkal, under the guidance of deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere, explained the waste processing system, including the MRF centre and the use of compost from wet waste for riverbank plantation.

The officials interacted with students at the nearby Zilla Parishad school, discussing science concepts and river cleanliness, and extended greetings on Constitution Day. They were also briefed on citizen facilities funded by local taxes and the awards received by the Gram Panchayat. Sarpanch Jayashree Divekar and local officials accompanied the team, which praised Patoda’s well-planned and efficient development work.