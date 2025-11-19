Sub-post office inaugurated at Padegaon; All postal services now available

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of the residents of Padegaon, the Padegaon Post Office has now been upgraded to a Sub-Post Office. Earlier functioning as a Branch Post Office, the upgraded office was inaugurated on Tuesday by Dr. Ajinkya Kale (Indian Postal Service) and senior postal superintendent G. Hariprasad.

The new Sub-Post Office has been assigned a new PIN code - 431012. The Postal Department has informed that citizens must now use this PIN code for all future correspondence. Residents will now have access to all major postal and financial services at one location. With the growing population, increasing number of government and semi-government offices, and expanding business activity in the area, these services had become essential.

Services available are

--Opening of Savings and Fixed Deposit accounts

---India Post Payments Bank services

---Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

---Speed Post and Parcel services

---Postal Life Insurance / Rural Postal Life Insurance

---Aadhaar update and correction services

Postal services will now be available near Police Colony at the Padegaon office from 9 am to 5 pm , except on holidays. Senior postal officials have appealed to citizens to make extensive use of these services and support the initiative of “Government Services at Your Doorstep.”