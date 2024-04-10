Subhash Lomte throws support behind Mahavikas Aghadi candidates

Bharat Jodo campaign Chandrakant Khaire favored for Aurangabad seat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sathi Subhash Lomte announced on Wednesday that he has supported all the candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) through the Bharat Jodo campaign. He also expressed his determination to elect Chandrakant Khaire from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In a press conference, Maharashtra State Hamal Mathadi Corporation general secretary Lomte said that since those in power are trying to uproot the constitution, which is capable of providing social justice and security to the downtrodden, marginalized, minorities, women and farmers of the country, the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan tries to ensure that the BJP is not re-elected.

He informed that to elect all the candidates of MVA in Marathwada, the work has been started by bringing together like-minded organizations doing social work and forming Bharat Jodo campaign district committees.

People are fed up with BJP's 10 years of anti-democratic, anti-constitutional rule. People are fed up with BJP's 10 years of anti-democratic, anti-constitutional rule. BJP leaders Anant Hegde and Jyoti Mirdha have openly said that they will change the constitution if they get 400 seats. No one from BJP even protested it. Lomte said that social activists are interfering in electoral politics for the first time in the last four decades. But this time they are participating in this process because of the unprecedented crisis of the BJP.

Prof Machindra Gorde, Prof Subhash Maher, Prof Sriram Jadhav, Prof Geeta Kolhatkar and others were present.