Subhashchand Bhandari passes away at 79
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 17, 2025 23:05 IST2025-11-17T23:05:08+5:302025-11-17T23:05:08+5:30
Veteran advertising professional Subhashchand Bhandari passed away on Saturday at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Bhandari authored five books during his career. His final rites were performed at Chintanwadi, Buldhana. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, and other family members.