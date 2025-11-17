Subhashchand Bhandari passes away at 79

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Veteran advertising professional Subhashchand Bhandari passed away on Saturday at the age of 79 after a brief ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Veteran advertising professional Subhashchand Bhandari passed away on Saturday at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Bhandari authored five books during his career. His final rites were performed at Chintanwadi, Buldhana. He is survived by his wife, three daughters, and other family members.

