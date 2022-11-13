Subsidy for irrigation wells increased to Rs 4 lakh

Aurangabad:

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, the subsidy for irrigation wells has been increased to Rs 4 lakh. A subsidy of Rs 3 lakhs was issued for irrigation wells till date. The government issued instructions in this regard on November 4. Beneficiaries should have a minimum 0.40 hectare area i.e. one acre of land. There should be no well within 500 meters from the place where the well is to be dug. Other rules have been imposed, including a 150 meter distance between two irrigation wells.

Who will gets the grant

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, beneficiaries below poverty line, women, physically handicapped persons, beneficiaries of Indira Awas Yojana and farmers holding up to two and a half acres to five acres of land.

How to apply

The applicants will require A 7/12 extract, 8A certificate should be issued online, job card xerox copy. If it ia a community well, an agreement of all the beneficiaries using water should accompany the application.

Sanction after Gram Sabha approval

After the approval of the Gram Sabha, the proposal for wells is approved. The meeting will decide the beneficiary. After all the process the list of eligible beneficiaries has to be kept before the next meeting.

Only passing of the ordinance

The government has passed an ordinance to increase the subsidy for wells. Further information can be shared only after receiving the detailed information from the concerned department of the Zilla Parishad, said officials of the employment guarantee scheme department, collector office.