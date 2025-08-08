Substandard service? 'Aaple Sarkar' centres face closure threat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

If service doesn't improve, shut down that's the new warning for Aaple Sarkar centres across Maharashtra. Following a surge in citizen complaints, the state government has ordered district collectors to assess the functioning of these centres and grade them accordingly.

The review will focus on key issues like overcharging, poor behaviour, and reluctance to accept digital payments. District officials have already put the GPIDs of 203 poorly performing centres on hold.

What’s at stake for citizens?

• Aaple Sarkar centres are supposed to make everyday government work easier from income and residence certificates to birth, marriage, land, and death records. But citizens say many are being harassed or asked to pay extra.

Annual grading system in place

The centres will now be graded A to D based on service quality. Non-performing centres risk being blacklisted. District administrations will lead the annual evaluations.

Taluka-wise centre count in the district:

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 114

• Phulambri: 75

• Sillod: 88

• Soygaon: 44

• Kannad: 90

• Vaijapur: 93

• Gangapur: 84

• Khultabad: 39

• Paithan: 91

For citizens struggling with delays and corruption, the state’s crackdown could finally bring relief or at least, accountability.

— District Administration