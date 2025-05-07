Substandard work on water pipeline project

Ansh Infotech's Vishal Edke arrested, case transferred to crime branch

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested Vishal Edke, deputy GM of Ansh Infotech, for overseeing substandard work on the city's new water supply project and threatening senior officials from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Gurme confirmed that Edke has been remanded to police custody until May 10.

Edke was managing the daily operations of the project on behalf of project management consultants Fortress Infracon and Yash Innovative Solutions. However, significant issues were found with road restoration and paver block quality, leading authorities to halt the project. It was later discovered that the pipeline had been sealed before hydraulic testing, despite prior warnings to Edke, who continued substandard work.

GVPR’s inaction raises questions

The work stoppage hurt Edke’s financial interests, prompting him to incite complaints against MJP officials and allegedly threaten Chief Engineer Manisha Palande with false criminal charges. Despite numerous complaints, GVPR took no action, forcing Palande to file a police complaint. The FIR reveals Edke was appointed Vertical Head by GVPR, but investigations confirm he is currently Deputy GM at Ansh Infotech. His brother, Vikas Edke, is a former corporator from the AIMIM party.

Earlier assault case involving Edke

In April, MJP officials and GVPR engineers were attacked, including chief engineer Palande and GVPR manager Mahendra Gogulothu, who was assaulted by Sachin Ghodke, later granted anticipatory bail. During interrogation, it emerged that Edke orchestrated the attack, and he has now been named a co-accused in that case, confirmed Osmanpura PI Atul Yerme. Notably, Ghodke is a government employee at the Government Printing Press, and his brother-in-law is involved in the same water pipeline project.