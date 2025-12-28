Success cannot be achieved without hard work: Minister Prataprao Jadhav

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav said that success cannot be achieved without hard work and honest effort, no matter what field one has selected.

The souvenir 'Tejomay Parva' on Dr Ashok Tejenkar, former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Principal of Deogiri College, was released. A felicitation ceremony was held at Tapadia Natyamandir on Friday evening.

Krishibhushan Vijayanna Borade, MLC Vikram Kale, former Vice-Chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane, former Secretary Shankarrao Nagre, senior critic Dr Rishikesh Kamble and Trimbakrao Pathrikar were present as chief guests.

Programme convenor Principal Dr Vijay Pathrikar, former BCUD Director Dr Bhagwat Katare, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Wing Commander T.R. Jadhav, Dr P S Kulkarni, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Prakash Mapari, Baliram Mapari, M.K. Deshmukh, and Dr Bappa Maske were also present. Initially, the book 'Tejomay Parva' was released by the Minister. Dr Tejenkar, accompanied by his wife, Sunita Tejenkar, was honoured.

Minister Prataprao Jadhav said that Dr Tejenkar conducted research that complemented agriculture and worked to increase groundwater levels in rural areas during his 36 years of service.

He said that Dr Tejankar focused on socially beneficial research, thereby solving the water scarcity problem in hundreds of villages.